Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,862 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 36.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 258,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 987,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 947,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 135,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 661,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 298,925 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HIW opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

