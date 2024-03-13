Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 473 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $1,365,852. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

