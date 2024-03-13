Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,247 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KREF. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 132.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 629.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $119,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a current ratio of 361.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.51%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

