Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,643 shares of company stock worth $3,449,705. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

