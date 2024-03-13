Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBRT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBRT shares. Jonestrading decreased their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 83.74 and a current ratio of 83.74. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.71%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

