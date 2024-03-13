Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $932.41 million, a PE ratio of -210.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,559.69%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

