Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 688,680 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $181.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $182.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

