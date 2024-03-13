Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.91. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

