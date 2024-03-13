Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

CVS stock opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.