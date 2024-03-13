Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

MO stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

