Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 22,183 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $29,948,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,200,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $294.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.01 and a 200 day moving average of $383.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.41 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

