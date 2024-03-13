Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 31,313 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,313 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,611 shares of company stock worth $14,759,884. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $205.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

