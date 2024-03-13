Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

