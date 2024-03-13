Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 531 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.