Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,690 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UP Fintech worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
UP Fintech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $732.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.80.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UP Fintech
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Sea Limited is the One-Stop Digital Consumer Platform of Asia
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- NetApp is Still a Value Play in the Data Management Segment
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.