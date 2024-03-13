Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $407,000 Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Euronav by 177.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Recommended Stories

