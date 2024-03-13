Peterson Wealth Management Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.7 %

MSFT opened at $415.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.12. The company has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

