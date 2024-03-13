Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.35

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.35 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 64.70 ($0.83). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 65.90 ($0.84), with a volume of 636,579 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44. The stock has a market cap of £359.31 million, a PE ratio of -439.33 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is presently -2,666.67%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

