Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau Sells 65,972 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.