Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Short Interest Up 18,328.6% in February

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a growth of 18,328.6% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDB opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $49.11.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

