Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 399,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 149,998 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 511,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000.

NASDAQ XPDBW opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

