Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

