PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PTC alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PTC opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.