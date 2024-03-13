Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 6,957 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.34% of Urban Edge Properties worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE UE opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.60% and a return on equity of 23.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

