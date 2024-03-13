Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $5,421,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 262.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSN opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

