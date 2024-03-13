Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Blackbaud worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,014,000 after acquiring an additional 72,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,484,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,955 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $366,967.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,546.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock worth $3,190,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLKB

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,482.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.