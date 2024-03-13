Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.23% of ArcBest worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ArcBest by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 4.9% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ArcBest by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ArcBest by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ArcBest by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.69.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.53. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $149.89. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.07%.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

