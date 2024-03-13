Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.54 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $219,033,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after acquiring an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after acquiring an additional 267,417 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

