Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $361.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $367.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

