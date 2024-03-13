Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,867 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,684,000 after buying an additional 565,439 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of CCL opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

