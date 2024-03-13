Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.64 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise
In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AXON stock opened at $311.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $325.63.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
