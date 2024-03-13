Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of ITT worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ITT alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,046,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 127.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

ITT Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ITT opened at $127.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $129.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.319 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.