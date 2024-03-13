Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.84 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,406 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INSP opened at $193.70 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day moving average of $183.35.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

