Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $43.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,623 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,671. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

