Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.07 Million Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Boise Cascade worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $143.56. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.45.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

