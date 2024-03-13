Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.59 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,108 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,869. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $427.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $454.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

