Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,360 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of BellRing Brands worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,232,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,040,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after buying an additional 67,902 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

