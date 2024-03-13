Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,788 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Pool
In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Pool Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Pool stock opened at $405.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.71. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.
Pool Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.
Pool Profile
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
