Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,061 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $186.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.08 and a 200-day moving average of $160.37. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $188.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

