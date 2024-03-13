Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 26,762 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,299 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Pinterest by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $147,982,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,709 shares of company stock worth $6,328,739. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. New Street Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

