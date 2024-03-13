Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,716 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.22% of Kemper worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 53.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 302,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,624 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.4% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 934,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,277,000 after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 390.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 147,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 117,210 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.90. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. On average, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.18%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

