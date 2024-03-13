Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,511 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $216.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $219.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

