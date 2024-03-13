Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,037 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Waters alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Waters by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Price Performance

WAT stock opened at $353.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.39 and a 200-day moving average of $293.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $363.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.