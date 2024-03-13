Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,832 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BAH opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.