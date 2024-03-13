Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,464 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,849,000 after purchasing an additional 862,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,863,000 after purchasing an additional 429,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $102.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.