Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 826 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 71.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 126,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,230,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock opened at $286.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

