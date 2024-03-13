Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,701 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Pure Storage worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pure Storage by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,054,000 after acquiring an additional 140,541 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pure Storage by 81.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 37,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 20.1% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:PSTG opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

