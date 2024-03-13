Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Watsco alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 19,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 20.5% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 124.8% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens raised their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $400.06 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.05 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.