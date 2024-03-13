Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,931 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.59% of Puma Biotechnology worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 202,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 108,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 2.6 %

PBYI stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $257.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PBYI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Puma Biotechnology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,892.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,811 shares of company stock valued at $291,001. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.