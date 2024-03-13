QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.54

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.54 and traded as high as $57.08. QCR shares last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 37,929 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

QCR Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $954.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.57 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Insider Activity

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QCR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in QCR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in QCR by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

